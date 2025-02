PARIS : The nonprofit that controls OpenAI is not for sale, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Reuters when asked to comment about Elon Musk's offer to buy it.

"I have nothing to say. I mean, it's ridiculous," Altman said in the margins of an AI summit in Paris.

"The company is not for sale. It's another one of his tactics to try to mess with us," he said, speaking about Musk.