OpenAI's annual recurring revenue nears $70 billion, Axios reports

Sept 29 : OpenAI's annual recurring revenue is nearing $70 billion as enterprise sales more than doubled since July, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the financials of the startup.

The ChatGPT maker's annualized revenue run rate has grown more than 70 per cent since the beginning of the third quarter, the report said.

On the consumer side, OpenAI added more revenue in the third quarter than it added in 2025, according to the report.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.