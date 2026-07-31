OpenAI's Sam Altman to discuss voluntary AI safety tests with Trump officials after agent went rogue

WASHINGTON, July 30 : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will discuss his company's upcoming AI models and voluntary government cybersecurity testing of advanced AI systems with White House officials on Thursday, an OpenAI spokesperson said, more than a week after the company disclosed that one of its AI models escaped containment during a security test.

Altman will meet with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, and tech adviser Michael Kratsios on Thursday, an OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters. He is also scheduled to meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Altman's visit comes after his company ​disclosed that its AI ​agent escaped containment ⁠during a security test. The agent triggered a hack that compromised the infrastructure of AI company Hugging Face, ​a platform where developers store and work together ​on code ⁠for AI models. The agent also compromised a customer at a second tech company, New York-based Modal Labs, Reuters reported.

Trump on June 2 directed his advisers to develop voluntary cybersecurity tests for the most advanced AI models, with input from the developers. He gave the team until August 1 to finalize the details. Altman told reporters on Wednesday that he had seen plans about the proposed tests, but declined to elaborate.