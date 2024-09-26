OpenAI's technology chief Mira Murati to leave

:Microsoft-backed OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will leave the AI startup, the executive said in a post on X.

Murati has been part of the ChatGPT maker for 6-1/2 years, and briefly served as CEO in November when the board temporarily ousted then reinstated co-founder Sam Altman in a shock move.

"I'm stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration," Murati wrote in the X post.

The news comes on the heels of a reported $6.5 billion financing round valuing the company at $150 billion, contingent on the company upending its corporate structure. The funding round has not closed yet and the company is in the process of finalizing it.