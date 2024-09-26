Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OpenAI's technology chief Mira Murati to leave
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OpenAI's technology chief Mira Murati to leave

OpenAI's technology chief Mira Murati to leave

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Sep 2024 03:42AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2024 04:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Microsoft-backed OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will leave the AI startup, the executive said in a post on X.

Murati has been part of the ChatGPT maker for 6-1/2 years, and briefly served as CEO in November when the board temporarily ousted then reinstated co-founder Sam Altman in a shock move.

"I'm stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration," Murati wrote in the X post.

The news comes on the heels of a reported $6.5 billion financing round valuing the company at $150 billion, contingent on the company upending its corporate structure. The funding round has not closed yet and the company is in the process of finalizing it.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement