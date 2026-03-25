Openreach taps Google AI to speed fibre rollout, cut emissions

LONDON, March 25 : Openreach has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to use artificial intelligence to speed up fibre broadband construction and cut emissions from one of Britain's largest commercial vehicle fleets, the BT-owned network operator said on Wednesday.

Openreach, which runs the country's biggest broadband network, said the partnership, first reported by Reuters, uses Alphabet-owned Google's data tools to analyse routes, idling and fault patterns across its 24,000-van fleet, which covers almost 200 million miles (322 million km) a year.

"By applying Google Cloud's technologies to real operational challenges, we're seeing practical, measurable benefits," James Tappenden, a managing director at Openreach, said.

The company said the system was already reducing unnecessary travel, cutting fuel use and supporting a faster shift to electric vehicles - a move it said that had removed around 10,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

The network builder said it was also using Google's AI models to map 35 million homes and national transport corridors, allowing planners to identify where full-fibre lines can be installed more quickly.

Openreach is investing 15 billion pounds ($20.1 billion) to roll out its fibre network to 25 million premises by the end of 2026.

($1 = 0.7459 pounds)