Oracle beats second-quarter estimates on IT spending rebound

Oracle reported upbeat second-quarter results on Thursday, as the IT-services turned cloud solutions player benefited from a rebound in tech spending from businesses looking to support hybrid work.

The company's shares rose 5.1 per cent in extended trading.

As the pandemic pushed more companies to shift to a hybrid work model, spending on cloud technology has risen, benefiting Oracle and companies such as Salesforce, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft.

Revenue at Oracle's cloud services and license support unit, its largest, rose to US$7.55 billion from US$7.11 billion a year earlier.

The company has invested in its data centres in the recent past to bolster cloud services operations and gain customers such as Deutsche Bank and Zoom Video Communications.

Oracle said it made a payment for a judgment related to a dispute regarding former CEO Mark Hurd's employment, that resulted in a third-quarter loss of US$1.25 billion versus a profit of US$2.44 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.21 per share on revenue of US$10.36 billion. Analysts had expected profit of US$1.11 per share and revenue of US$10.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.