Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oracle misses third-quarter revenue estimates as cloud demand staggers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oracle misses third-quarter revenue estimates as cloud demand staggers

Oracle misses third-quarter revenue estimates as cloud demand staggers

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian wearing face mask following the COVID-19 outbreak walks past a sign of Oracle in front of its office buildings in Beijing, China September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

10 Mar 2023 05:19AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 05:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oracle Corp missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as businesses slowed down IT spending against the backdrop of a sobering economic outlook.

Back-to-office and hybrid work have pushed up demand for the company's suite of cloud software, especially from large businesses.

However, Oracle has yet to find its footing in the booming cloud services market dominated by tech heavyweights Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.

A stronger dollar and rising costs have prompted companies to be more cautious about their spending, further slowing demand for Oracle's software.

Total revenue rose 18 per cent to $12.39 billion in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, but was slightly below a consensus of $12.42 billion from 21 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Oracle's net income fell to $1.89 billion, or 68 cents per share, in the quarter, from $2.32 billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares in the company fell 5 per cent in extended trading.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.