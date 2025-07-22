Logo
Logo

Business

Oracle, OpenAI to add 4.5 gigawatts data center capacity for Stargate venture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Oracle, OpenAI to add 4.5 gigawatts data center capacity for Stargate venture

Oracle, OpenAI to add 4.5 gigawatts data center capacity for Stargate venture

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

22 Jul 2025 06:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cloud firm Oracle and OpenAI plan to develop 4.5 gigawatts of additional data center capacity, the ChatGPT developer said on Tuesday.

The commitment is part of their Stargate joint venture, which aims to establish the United States as a leader in artificial intelligence amid intensifying global competition.

Including a data center site in Abilene, Texas, the expansion will bring the total data center capacity under construction to more than 5 gigawatts and is expected to operate more than 2 million chips, the company said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement