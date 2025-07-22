Oracle, OpenAI to add 4.5 gigawatts data center capacity for Stargate venture

Cloud firm Oracle and OpenAI plan to develop 4.5 gigawatts of additional data center capacity, the ChatGPT developer said on Tuesday.

The commitment is part of their Stargate joint venture, which aims to establish the United States as a leader in artificial intelligence amid intensifying global competition.

Including a data center site in Abilene, Texas, the expansion will bring the total data center capacity under construction to more than 5 gigawatts and is expected to operate more than 2 million chips, the company said.