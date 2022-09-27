Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oracle to pay about $23 million to resolve a second SEC bribery case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oracle to pay about $23 million to resolve a second SEC bribery case

Oracle to pay about $23 million to resolve a second SEC bribery case

The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

27 Sep 2022 09:58PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2022 09:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Oracle Corp will pay about $23 million to resolve charges its units in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and India used slush funds to bribe foreign officials in return for business, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The SEC said the Turkey and UAE units also used slush funds to pay for foreign officials to attend technology conferences in violation of Oracle policies, and employees of the Turkey unit used the funds for the officials' families to accompany them on conferences or take side trips to California.

Tuesday's settlement includes a $15 million civil fine and about $7.9 million of disgorgement and interest, according to an SEC order. Oracle did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

The case is the second time the SEC has charged Oracle for violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery law.

In 2012, Oracle agreed to pay a $2 million fine to settle SEC charges concerning the creation of millions of dollars of unauthorized side funds by Oracle India from 2005 to 2007.

Oracle and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.