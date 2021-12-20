Logo
Oracle plans to buy Cerner for 'mid 90's' per share - CNBC reporter
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

20 Dec 2021 10:59AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 10:54AM)
Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp expects to buy electronic medical records company Cerner Corp in an all-cash deal for "mid 90's" per share, a CNBC reporter tweeted on Sunday, citing sources.

The deal could be announced Monday morning, according to the tweet.

Oracle and Cerner did not respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the deal talks, saying that the deal could be valued at US$30 billion.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

