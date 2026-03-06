Oracle plans thousands of job cuts as data center costs rise, Bloomberg News reports

March 5 : Enterprise software company Oracle is planning thousands of job cuts as it faces a cash crunch from a massive AI data center expansion effort, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Long a smaller contender in the cloud market, over the past year Oracle has emerged as a major player in the business of renting computing power thanks, in part, to its $300 billion deal with OpenAI.

But investors have grown worried about how it would fund the data center expansion needed to serve OpenAI and other customers, including Elon Musk's xAI and Meta.

The software company, chaired by billionaire Larry Ellison, in February outlined plans to raise $45 billion to $50 billion this year in order to expand its cloud infrastructure, fueling investor concerns about its rising debt load.

The layoffs will impact divisions across Oracle and may be implemented as soon as this month, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Some cuts will be aimed at job categories that the company expects will shrink due to AI.

The planned reductions are expected to be wider-reaching than Oracle's typical rolling job cuts, according to Bloomberg.

This week, Oracle announced internally that it would be reviewing many of the open job listings in its cloud division, effectively slowing down or freezing the hiring process, the report added.

Oracle declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The company had about 162,000 full-time employees as of May 31, 2025, according to its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.