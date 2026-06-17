Logo
Logo

Business

Oracle says details in report of failed Microsoft cloud deal talks 'inaccurate'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Oracle says details in report of failed Microsoft cloud deal talks 'inaccurate'

Oracle says details in report of failed Microsoft cloud deal talks 'inaccurate'

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Microsoft is displayed over a booth at the Web Summit digital trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

17 Jun 2026 04:06AM (Updated: 17 Jun 2026 06:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 16 : Oracle said on Tuesday that details in a Business Insider report on the collapse of its discussions with Microsoft over a potential leasing deal were inaccurate.

The report had said that Microsoft's discussions with Oracle regarding a cloud infrastructure leasing deal have fallen apart due to security and compliance concerns.

Microsoft declined to comment on the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

   Microsoft planned to shift some workload to Oracle's cloud infrastructure. But Oracle's public cloud lacked Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, a required security framework for handling U.S. government data, and the company was unwilling to add it, according to the report.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The deal could have been worth more than $3 billion, the report from Business Insider said, citing one of the people.

Microsoft is seeking a deal or deals with other cloud providers to prioritize its own Azure cloud computing resources on customers, according to the report.

"The details mentioned in the article are inaccurate. Microsoft is both an OCI partner and a customer. We have a tremendously collaborative and fruitful partnership, where we often talk about ways we can expand upon our ongoing work together," an Oracle spokesperson said in an emailed response.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement