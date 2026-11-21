Nov 20 : Oracle said on Friday that its infrastructure contract with OpenAI is fully funded following a final capital raise earlier this month.

Shares of Oracle rose as much as 3.3 per cent in after-hours trading.

• The comments follow investor scrutiny over the amount of capital Oracle would need to fund its expansion of AI data centers and its growing exposure to OpenAI

• Oracle and OpenAI plan to develop 4.5 gigawatts of additional data-center capacity in the US, on top of the initial Stargate site in Abilene, Texas

• "The financing we outlined at Oracle Investor Day, including vendor financing, is in place. Any further private discussions with vendors are just additional options," Oracle said in a post on X

• The company also said that its Abilene campus, where OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra was trained, is nearly complete

• Its next gigawatt-scale campus in Shackelford County, Texas, is fully permitted, and the handover of Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin racks is on track for the coming weeks, Oracle said

• Oracle announced a $20 billion capital raise earlier this month, consisting of about $10 billion in stock and $10 billion in debt