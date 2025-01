LONDON : Oracle shares jumped nearly 9 per cent in Frankfurt on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the company would make a large investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, together with OpenAI and SoftBank.

The joint venture, called Stargate, plans to invest $500 billion, Trump said at the White House the previous day.

Oracle shares rose 3 per cent after the closing bell on Tuesday, having finished regular trading up 7 per cent, boosted by reports of the joint venture.