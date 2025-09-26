Oracle, Silver Lake, MGX to be main investors in TikTok US with 45% ownership, CNBC reports

Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake and MGX are set to be the main investors in TikTok U.S. with a combined 45 per cent ownership, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

TikTok, Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign a TikTok deal later on Thursday that would divest the app’s U.S. operations from Chinese owner ByteDance after months of uncertainty over its future in the country.

A White House official said earlier this week that investors in TikTok U.S. will include Oracle and Silver Lake, with ByteDance owning less than 20 per cent.

The investor group will also include existing shareholders and global firms, the official said.

Reuters reported many of the details on Saturday.

The remaining 35 per cent stake will be held by ByteDance investors, CNBC reported on Thursday.