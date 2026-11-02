Oracle taps investors for $20 billion to finance AI expansion

Nov 2 : Oracle plans to raise $20 billion through bond and share sales, regulatory filings showed on Monday, as the software giant taps investors to fund its costly AI and cloud infrastructure build-out.

Shares of the company fell 4 per cent in premarket trading, extending a roughly 33 per cent decline this year through Friday.

Oracle said the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, including capital spending, debt repayment, acquisitions, dividends and share buybacks.

The fundraising underscores the scale of Oracle's AI investment as it seeks to more than triple revenue by fiscal 2030. The company said last week that capital spending would peak this fiscal year and the next, while pledging to raise no more than $20 billion in additional financing for AI through fiscal 2030.

Oracle had $125.34 billion in notes payable and other borrowings as of August 31, compared with fiscal 2026 revenue of $67.36 billion. It expects revenue to exceed $225 billion and adjusted earnings to top $21 per share in fiscal 2030.

The bond offering comprises six tranches maturing between 2029 and 2046, including one floating-rate tranche and five fixed-rate tranches. Interest rates, prices and the number of shares have not been set.

Investors have focused on Oracle’s AI spending because it lacks the revenue scale of cloud rivals Microsoft and Amazon and has significant exposure to OpenAI, the loss-making maker of ChatGPT.