Logo
Logo

Business

Oracle taps investors for $20 billion to finance AI expansion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Oracle taps investors for $20 billion to finance AI expansion

Oracle taps investors for $20 billion to finance AI expansion

FILE PHOTO: Oracle logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

02 Nov 2026 09:22PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 09:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 2 : Oracle plans to raise $20 billion through bond and share sales, regulatory filings showed on Monday, as the software giant taps investors to fund its costly AI and cloud infrastructure build-out.

Shares of the company fell 4 per cent in premarket trading, extending a roughly 33 per cent decline this year through Friday.

Oracle said the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, including capital spending, debt repayment, acquisitions, dividends and share buybacks.

The fundraising underscores the scale of Oracle's AI investment as it seeks to more than triple revenue by fiscal 2030. The company said last week that capital spending would peak this fiscal year and the next, while pledging to raise no more than $20 billion in additional financing for AI through fiscal 2030.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Oracle had $125.34 billion in notes payable and other borrowings as of August 31, compared with fiscal 2026 revenue of $67.36 billion. It expects revenue to exceed $225 billion and adjusted earnings to top $21 per share in fiscal 2030.

The bond offering comprises six tranches maturing between 2029 and 2046, including one floating-rate tranche and five fixed-rate tranches. Interest rates, prices and the number of shares have not been set.

Investors have focused on Oracle’s AI spending because it lacks the revenue scale of cloud rivals Microsoft and Amazon and has significant exposure to OpenAI, the loss-making maker of ChatGPT.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement