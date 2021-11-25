Logo
Orange to replace CEO Richard by Jan. 31
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms group Orange is pictured in a retail store in Bordeaux, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

25 Nov 2021 03:59AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 04:03AM)
PARIS: France's biggest telecoms operator Orange will appoint a new chief executive officer by Jan 31 at the latest, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

Orange's board said it had accepted CEO Stephane Richard's resignation as both chairman and chief executive of the group, which he lead for the past eleven years.

The former monopoly said that Orange would have a "new governance" in place by Jan 31. It wasn't clear if this meant that the chairman and CEO roles would be separated.

Richard's resignation comes after a Paris appeal court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds earlier on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

