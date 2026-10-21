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Orange says network incident disrupts mobile services across France
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Orange says network incident disrupts mobile services across France

Orange says network incident disrupts mobile services across France

The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen during the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

21 Oct 2026 06:54PM
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PARIS, Oct 21 : Telecoms operator Orange said on Wednesday that an incident affecting its mobile network in France was causing major disruptions to its customers across the country.

Technical teams are working to identify the cause of the incident and restore services, a company spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Downdetector, which tracks outages ⁠by aggregating status reports from multiple sources, showed tens of thousands of reports about issues with Orange's mobile services in France on Wednesday morning.

Source: Reuters
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