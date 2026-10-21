Orange says network incident disrupts mobile services across France

PARIS, Oct 21 : Telecoms operator Orange said on Wednesday that an incident affecting its mobile network in France was causing major disruptions to its customers across the country.

Technical teams are working to identify the cause of the incident and restore services, a company spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Downdetector, which tracks outages ⁠by aggregating status reports from multiple sources, showed tens of thousands of reports about issues with Orange's mobile services in France on Wednesday morning.