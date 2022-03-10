Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction

Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction
A young boy walks past a photograph of Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 mission at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York, U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin participates in the Veterans Day parade in New York U.S., November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
10 Mar 2022 12:17AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 12:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Refiling to fix date in dateline to March 9 instead of March 8)

COPENHAGEN : A series of original NASA photographs from the Apollo missions sold for a total of 1.16 million Danish crowns ($171,831) in an auction in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The 74 privately-owned photographs from the Apollo 8-17 missions included the famous one of Buzz Aldrin's moon walk during the first manned lunar landing in July 1969, which sold for 52,000 crowns.

The photograph of Buzz Aldrin in full astronaut suit and Neil Armstrong, who took the photograph and can be glimpsed in the reflection on Aldrin's visor, featured on the cover of National Geographic and Life magazines in 1969.

The first colour photograph of the first earthrise ever witnessed by human beings taken during the Apollo 8 mission in 1968 sold at the highest price of 88,400 crowns.

The original NASA vintage photographs were issued in limited numbers for scientific study and publication in international magazines.

"What makes this collection unique is the size of the collection and the fact that you don't see this on the global art market every day," Bruun Rasmussen's director of sales and valuation, Kasper Nielsen, told Reuters in an interview ahead of the auction.

The auction house said the seller was a foreigner with relations to Denmark, but did not reveal the identity of either the seller or the buyers.

The photographs were valued at between 1.3 million and 1.82 million crowns.

($1 = 6.7508 Danish crowns)

(This story refiles to fix date in dateline to March 9 instead of March 8)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us