Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Orix can invest about $2 billion in Toshiba buyout - Nikkei Business
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Orix can invest about $2 billion in Toshiba buyout - Nikkei Business

Orix can invest about $2 billion in Toshiba buyout - Nikkei Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is displayed atop of the company's facility building in Kawasaki, Japan, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

21 Oct 2022 05:16PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 05:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO -Orix Corp has decided it could invest about 300 billion yen ($2 billion) in a consortium to buy out Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp, the Nikkei Business magazine reported on its website on Friday.

A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) has been granted preferred bidder status by Toshiba in a second round of bidding, though the conglomerate is still open to proposals from others.

JIP has asked multiple companies to join the consortium, including Orix and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc.

An Orix spokesperson said the company has been considering the matter regarding Toshiba, but declined to comment further.

($1 = 150.7200 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.