Orocobre seeing no impact on lithium orders from China amid power crunch - CEO

MELBOURNE : Australian lithium miner Orocobre said it has not seen any drop in chemicals orders from China amid a power shortage which has hit manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy.

"We're not seeing significant orders being delayed as a consequence of that," Orocobre Managing Director Martin Perez de Solay said at a Credit Suisse ESG Conference in Sydney.

Orocobre supplies lithium carbonate from its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Argentina.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)