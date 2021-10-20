Logo
Orocobre seeing no impact on lithium orders from China amid power crunch - CEO
20 Oct 2021 07:49AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 07:47AM)
MELBOURNE : Australian lithium miner Orocobre said it has not seen any drop in chemicals orders from China amid a power shortage which has hit manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy.

"We're not seeing significant orders being delayed as a consequence of that," Orocobre Managing Director Martin Perez de Solay said at a Credit Suisse ESG Conference in Sydney.

Orocobre supplies lithium carbonate from its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Argentina.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

