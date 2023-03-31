Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Orsted to build two wind farms offshore Taiwan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Orsted to build two wind farms offshore Taiwan

Orsted to build two wind farms offshore Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

31 Mar 2023 01:27PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 01:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OSLO : Orsted has made a final investment decision to go ahead with its planned 920 megawatt (MW) Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan with expected completion by the end of 2025, the Danish energy group said on Friday.

Orsted was awarded the project in June 2018 in Taiwan's first competitive price-based auction, and secured long-term revenues in a corporate power purchase agreement in July 2020 with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

The offshore wind farms are expected to begin onshore construction in 2023 with fabrication of components in 2023-2024.

The projects will be funded by Orsted's capital as well as debt from the domestic Taiwanese market, backed by an Orsted parent company guarantee.

The company did not say how much it would invest in the wind farms.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.