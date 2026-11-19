TOKYO, Nov 19 : Japanese gas utility Osaka Gas will continue expanding its businesses in the US and India despite rising global geopolitical risks, President Masataka Fujiwara said on Thursday.

• Osaka Gas produces and sells US shale gas to domestic customers, and is expanding sales of domestically produced natural gas and renewable energy development in India

• The company is not concerned about securing liquefied natural gas supplies for the peak winter demand season as it has no contracts requiring shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and has secured most supplies under long-term contracts, Executive Officer Sunao Okamoto said

• However, lower-than-usual European gas inventories could lead to competition between Europe and Asia for spot LNG after the winter, potentially pushing up prices, Okamoto said

• Osaka Gas decided to exit the Greater Sunrise gas project, whose gas fields lie between East Timor and Australia, after participating since 2000, as development had made little progress and it was time to move on as part of a portfolio reshuffle, Okamoto said

• In September, Osaka Gas bought a 5 per cent stake in Australia's Browse gas project. Okamoto said the company expects the project to eventually move forward and values Australia as a Japanese ally with no major shipping chokepoints. The project would also allow Osaka Gas to secure LNG on a free-on-board basis from its own equity production

• Osaka Gas has long-term LNG contracts with Australia, the US, Papua New Guinea and Russia, after contracts with Malaysia, Brunei and Oman expired in recent years. Its LNG transaction volume reached 12.4 million metric tons in the financial year that ended March 2026, with 20 per cent coming from its equity investments in upstream gas projects