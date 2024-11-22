Logo
Osaka Gas says US sanctions on Gazprombank will not impact its Russian LNG purchase
The entrance of Osaka Gas' showroom pictured in Osaka, Japan May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Osamu Tsukimori/File Photo

22 Nov 2024 01:53PM
TOKYO : Osaka Gas' settlement process for procuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Sakhalin 2 project in Russia will not be impacted by the new U.S. sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank, the Japanese city gas provider's president said.

The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank on Thursday, the Treasury Department said, as President Joe Biden steps up actions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine before he leaves office in January.

Osaka Gas, which buys the super-chilled fuel from the Sakhalin 2 LNG project under a long-term contract, does not expect the U.S. sanctions to affect its transactions, President Masataka Fujiwara told reporters on Friday, noting the utility does not use Gazprombank for settlement.

Source: Reuters

