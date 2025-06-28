Ottawa orders Chinese manufacturer Hikvision to shutter Canadian operations

OTTAWA :The Canadian government has ordered Chinese video surveillance and telecommunications equipment maker Hikvision to cease all operations in the country over national security concerns, Industry Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday.

"The government has determined that Hikvision Canada Inc's continued operations in Canada would be injurious to Canada's national security," Joly said on X, adding that the decision was taken after a multi-step review of information provided by Canada's security and intelligence community.

Hikvision did not immediately respond to a request for comment.