Ottawa orders Chinese manufacturer Hikvision to shutter Canadian operations
Ottawa orders Chinese manufacturer Hikvision to shutter Canadian operations

FILE PHOTO: A Hikvision logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

28 Jun 2025 09:50AM
OTTAWA :The Canadian government has ordered Chinese video surveillance and telecommunications equipment maker Hikvision to cease all operations in the country over national security concerns, Industry Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday.

"The government has determined that Hikvision Canada Inc's continued operations in Canada would be injurious to Canada's national security," Joly said on X, adding that the decision was taken after a multi-step review of information provided by Canada's security and intelligence community.

Hikvision did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters
