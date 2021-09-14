Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ouster to supply digital lidar sensors to China's Juzhen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ouster to supply digital lidar sensors to China's Juzhen

14 Sep 2021 12:24AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2021 12:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ouster Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with autonomous driving company Juzhen Data Tech to supply digital lidar sensors for its delivery vehicles in China.

Ouster expects to provide 1,190 digital lidar sensors through 2025 and said Juzhen aims to use them on its electric vehicles to aid autopilot functionality when it deploys fully autonomous delivery vehicles on public roads.

Shares of Ouster were up nearly 3per cent at US$8.04.

Lidars use laser pulses to measure distances and render precise images of the environment around the car. Most self-driving firms have said lidars are key to achieving full autonomy.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us