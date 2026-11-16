Outsourcing is a bigger risk than scams for euro zone banks, ECB says

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 : Failures at external providers have been a bigger source of tech woes for euro zone banks than fraud attempts, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

• The ECB said malicious actions accounted for a relatively small share of major cyber incidents at euro zone banks between the start of 2025 and September 2026, with most of these incidents having a small impact

• By contrast, around one-fifth of cyber incidents originated from third-party providers that banks use, particularly for their IT systems, the ECB added in a chapter of its Financial Stability Review

• The ECB said outsourcing to large providers could enhance banks' resilience as these "often have privileged access to highly cyber-capable frontier (AI) models and possess the expertise to make them work"

• On the other hand, it created problematic "dependencies" because these large providers tend to be based outside the European Union

• The ECB said a coordinated effort was needed between banks, tech firms and authorities to enhance resilience to AI-powered attacks. This included telling customers to hold "sufficient cash" in case their bank was affected