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Over 40% of UK firms suffered cyber attack last year, survey finds
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Over 40% of UK firms suffered cyber attack last year, survey finds

Over 40% of UK firms suffered cyber attack last year, survey finds

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Apr 2026 10:06PM
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LONDON, April 30 : More than two-fifths of British businesses suffered a cyber breach or attack in the past 12 months, the same figure as for the previous year, according to a government survey published on Thursday.

Approximately 612,000 businesses reported at least one cyber breach or attack in 2025/26, the government's Cyber Security Breaches Survey found.

• 43 per cent of businesses reported a breach or attack in 2025/26, with the most common breach or attack being phishing attacks, suffered by 38 per cent - both the same figures as for 2024/25

• There has been a decrease in prevalence among businesses since 2023/24, when 50 per cent experienced a breach or attack

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• Britain's minister for cyber security urged business leaders to take action now, especially as AI is making the threat more acute.

• The head of Britain's cyber security agency warned last week of a potential rise in cyber attacks linked to hostile states. Ministers have also sent an open letter to business warning about AI-related cyber threats.

Source: Reuters
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