Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Over 50 Amazon warehouses in US contact union after New York vote
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Over 50 Amazon warehouses in US contact union after New York vote

Over 50 Amazon warehouses in US contact union after New York vote

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

05 Apr 2022 11:52PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com Inc labor organizer Christian Smalls said on Tuesday more than 50 warehouses of the e-commerce giant in the U.S. reached out after its warehouse in New York City voted to form the first union at the company.

"Since we WON @amazonlabor has been contacted by workers in over 50 buildings Nationwide not including the several buildings overseas and counting," Smalls, a former Amazon employee, said in a tweet https://twitter.com/shut_downamazon/status/1511342516104310795?s=21&t=KCk9yetOfN2WTRYcN0R.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Employees at Amazon's fulfillment center in the borough of Staten Island secured a majority by voting 2,654 to 2,131 in support of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), according to a count released on Friday by the National Labor Relations Board.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us