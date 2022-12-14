Logo
Business

Oversight board's policy footprint increases in third quarter
Oversight board's policy footprint increases in third quarter

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

14 Dec 2022 08:35PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 08:35PM)
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc implemented more recommendations from its oversight board in the third quarter than the second, the independent body said on Wednesday.

The oversight board received more than a quarter of a million appeals from Facebook and Instagram users around the world during the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The panel, which includes academics, rights experts and lawyers, was created by the company to rule on a small slice of thorny content moderation appeals, but it can also advise on site policies.

Its policy recommendations are not binding, but Meta is required to respond to them, normally within 60 days.

The oversight board said 27 per cent of its recommendations were fully or partially implemented by Meta during the third quarter, compared with 21 per cent in the previous quarter.

Earlier this month, it recommended that Meta revamp its system exempting high-profile users from its rules, saying the practice privileged the powerful and allowed business interests to influence content decisions.

Meta in July also sought the opinion of the oversight board on changes to its current approach given the improvement in authentic information sources and general awareness around COVID-19.

Source: Reuters

