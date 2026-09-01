OVHcloud gets French security certification for public cloud, plans European roll-out

Sept 1 : OVHcloud has obtained France’s SecNumCloud cybersecurity qualification for its public cloud offering, as the country tightens rules governing where sensitive state data can be stored and processed, the company said on Tuesday.

The French cloud provider said the service was aimed at government bodies, regulated companies and software providers serving the public sector. It plans to deploy the platform in other European regions as well, with Italy, Germany and Poland next, subject to national requirements.

The qualification strengthens OVHcloud's push into cloud services in Europe, a market where it competes with American giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud for government and regulated-industry workloads.

Public cloud, OVHcloud's fastest-growing business, posted 15.8 per cent revenue growth in its latest quarter.