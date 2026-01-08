OVHcloud reports 6% organic growth in Q1, confirms annual guidance

(Corrects paragraph ‌2 to say Q1 revenue was 275.3 million euros, not 273.5 million euros)

Jan 8 : French cloud computing company OVHcloud on Thursday reported a 6 per cent organic rise in its first-quarter revenue, driven by a strong performance in its Public Cloud business, and reiterated ‌its full-year 2026 guidance.

The company reported revenue ‌of 275.3 million euros ($321.5 million) for the three months through October, up from 263.5 million euros in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Public Cloud services, which account for 21 per cent of the group's total revenue, grew 15.8 per cent on a like-for-like ‍basis to 58.2 million euros. Private Cloud, encompassing dedicated servers, rose 4 per cent to 167.2 million euros.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Thanks to this growth trajectory and our financial discipline, we can confirm all of our ​FY2026 guidance, including positive ‌free cash flow generation," OVHcloud Chairman and CEO Octave Klaba said.

The company reported a net revenue ​retention rate of 105 per cent on a like-for-like basis, signalling higher spending ⁠by existing customers.

To meet ‌rising European data sovereignty demands, OVHcloud has announced plans ​to expand its cloud infrastructure with 3-AZ regions, facilities with three distinct availability zones for enhanced ‍fault tolerance.

Following similar projects in Paris and Milan, a new ⁠3-AZ region in Berlin is slated to open by early 2027, ​the company said on ‌Thursday.

($1 = 0.8563 euros)