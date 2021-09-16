Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Oxford Nanopore gets Oracle backing for IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Oxford Nanopore gets Oracle backing for IPO

16 Sep 2021 02:29PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 02:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : British life sciences company Oxford Nanopore said on Thursday that U.S. tech company Oracle is to buy 150 million pounds (US$207.38 million)of new shares at its upcoming initial public offering in London.

Oracle Corporation will subscribe to the shares at the offer price as part of a collaboration agreement between the two companies. Oxford Nanopore said it is expected to sell 300 million pounds of new shares in total as well as stock held by some existing shareholders, in a listing that aims to build on the 2.4 billion pound valuation it achieved in its last funding round.

(US$1 = 0.7233 pounds)

(US$1 = 0.7233 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us