OZ Minerals gets Vietnam's nod for its $6.4 billion buyout by BHP
Business

FILE PHOTO: A small figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the BHP logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Apr 2023 07:19AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 07:19AM)
Australia's OZ Minerals said on Tuesday its A$9.6 billion ($6.38 billion) buyout by BHP Group has received Vietnam's Competition and Consumer Authority's approval.

In early February, OZ Minerals had also received approval from Brazil's competition regulator, the Administrative Council for Economic Defence, for the proposed buyout.

The copper-gold producer on Dec. 22 entered a scheme implementation deed with the world's largest listed miner, BHP, to proceed formally with the takeover.

The scheme still remains subject to other conditions, including approval by OZ Minerals' shareholders, and by an Australian court. The scheme meeting is scheduled to be held on April 13, according to OZ Minerals.

($1 = 1.5051 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

