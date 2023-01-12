Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

PAG, Mapletree to buy Hong Kong's Goldin Financial Global Centre for US$713 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

PAG, Mapletree to buy Hong Kong's Goldin Financial Global Centre for US$713 million

PAG, Mapletree to buy Hong Kong's Goldin Financial Global Centre for US$713 million

Goldin Financial Global Centre is an office building completed in 2016 with a total lettable area of 886,703 sqf located in Kowloon East, Hong Kong. (File photo: Goldin Financial)

12 Jan 2023 11:04AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 12:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Asia-focused investment firm PAG and Singapore-based real estate group Mapletree Investments said on Thursday (Jan 12) that they had entered into a 50-50 joint venture to buy Hong Kong's Goldin Financial Global Centre from receivers for US$713 million.

Goldin Financial Global Centre is an office building completed in 2016 with a total lettable area of 886,703 square feet located in Kowloon East, according to a statement released by PAG and Mapletree.

PAG Real Assets, the real estate business of Hong Kong-based PAG, has been on an acquisition spree, snapping up and managing more than 7,000 properties across the Asia-Pacific region, including office space and logistics hubs, over the past two decades. PAG Real Assets now has more than US$10 billion in equity under management, according to PAG.

"This transaction further expands PAG Real Assets' footprint in Hong Kong, where we see the ongoing post-COVID recovery creating attractive opportunities for us and our investors," said PAG's president, Jon-Paul Toppino.

Mapletree owns and manages real estate assets amounting to S$78.7 billion (US$59.17 billion) as at Mar 31, 2022, including office space and student accommodation globally. In Hong Kong, Mapletree has assets under management totalling S$7.5 billion, according to Mapletree.

"With the reopening of the border with China and the easing of travel restrictions, we are confident of the recovery of the office sector in Hong Kong," said Wong Mun Hoong, Mapletree's regional chief executive officer for Australia and North Asia.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Hong Kong property

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.