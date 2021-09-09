Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Paid influencers must label posts as ads, German court rules
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Paid influencers must label posts as ads, German court rules

Paid influencers must label posts as ads, German court rules

FILE PHOTO: The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

09 Sep 2021 05:29PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 05:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Social media influencers who receive money from companies to promote products must clearly label such posts as advertisements, a top German court ruled on Thursday.

If the influencers are not paid, they can show products without the advertising label, the Federal Court of Justice ruled in the cases of three influencers on Facebook's social media site Instagram.

Influencers with thousands of followers can earn large fees from companies to promotes a product on Instagram.

The court said one fitness influencer should have been clear she was advertising when she was paid to promote a brand of jam.

However, it dismissed a case against television presenter and influencer Cathy Hummels, whose post about a stuffed toy had led people to the manufacturer's site. She had not been paid for the promotion so was not obliged to label it as an ad, the court ruled.

Instagram last year reached a deal with Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to crack down on hidden advertising by influencers on its photo and video platform.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us