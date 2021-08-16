Logo
Pakistan 2036 Eurobond drops to nine-month low on Afghanistan conflict
16 Aug 2021 04:09PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 04:04PM)
LONDON : Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as 1 cents on Monday as investors feared the regional fallout from the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan's capital.

Pakistan's March 2036 issue fell more than 1 cents in the dollar to a nine-month low, Tradeweb data showed, while other issues slipped by smaller amounts.

Spreads on Pakistan hard-currency bonds over U.S. Treasuries have widened sharply over the past week, adding 25 basis points since Aug 9.

Taliban officials said peace prevailed across Afghanistan on Monday as the militants declared the war over a day after seizing Kabul, while Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens from an increasingly chaotic Kabul airport.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Source: Reuters

