Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pakistan annual inflation rose to 12.3% in December
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pakistan annual inflation rose to 12.3% in December

Pakistan annual inflation rose to 12.3% in December

FILE PHOTO: A man selling mangoes pushes his wares on a cart at a market in Karachi, Pakistan, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

01 Jan 2022 04:34PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 08:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s consumer price index rose 12.3 per cent in December from a year earlier, according to the country’s official statistics bureau.

Edible items were the main contributor to the latest increase.

In the previous month, consumer inflation based on the annual increase in the CPI was 11.5 per cent.

Pakistan's cabinet on Thursday approved a supplementary budget that plans to end exemptions on sales tax and levy new duties as part of fiscal tightening measures aimed at winning funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us