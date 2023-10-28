Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pakistan approves $29 million financing for national airline
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pakistan approves $29 million financing for national airline

Pakistan approves $29 million financing for national airline

FILE PHOTO: View of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, taken through a glass panel, at Islamabad International Airport, Pakistan October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

28 Oct 2023 12:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pakistan's caretaker government on Friday approved an 8 billion rupee ($28.60 million) financing proposal for Pakistan International Airlines to meet its debt payment obligations.

The financing will be made through the country's civil aviation authority's resources, the finance ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

The airline, which has accumulated billions of dollars in losses and liabilities, canceled 349 flights in the last two weeks due to a shortage of fuel, underscoring the difficulties faced by the cash-bleeding national flag carrier.

($1 = 279.7000 Pakistani rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.