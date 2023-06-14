Pakistan approves LNG purchase deal with Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan on Wednesday approved an LNG purchase agreement framework with Azerbaijan, the South Asian country's finance ministry said.

The approval came at a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Pakistan's finance ministry, which gave a go ahead for "the framework agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)."

The decision comes ahead of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the central Asian state.

No details of the deal have been made public.

Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that Azerbaijan will be supplying one LNG cargo every month at a cheaper price than the market.

Azerbaijan's SOCAR Trading will fulfil the LNG.