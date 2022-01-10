Logo
Pakistan asks IMF to delay 6th country review meeting to end-January
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

10 Jan 2022 11:14AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 11:52AM)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to delay a board meeting meant to consider the country's sixth review to the end of January, the finance ministry said.

The meeting was meant to take place this week on Jan 12 to review the recommendation to release US$1 billion of Pakistan's US$6 billion, three-year programme.

However, Pakistan has been so far been unable to pass recommended fiscal tightening measures tied to the funds' release.

"As soon as the legislative procedures are completed, the IMF board will consider it for approval," the finance ministry said in a statement, referring to a mid-year budget that slashes a number of duty exemptions and introduces new revenue measures.

The legislation was introduced to parliament late last month, but has met fierce resistance from the opposition amidst rising inflation and a widening current account deficit.

Last week, the government said it was confident it would pass the budget later this month. 

Source: Reuters/gs

