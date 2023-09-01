Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pakistan August CPI up 27.4% year-on-year - statistics bureau
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pakistan August CPI up 27.4% year-on-year - statistics bureau

Pakistan August CPI up 27.4% year-on-year - statistics bureau

A labourer stacks sacks of sugar outside a shop at a wholesale market in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File photo

01 Sep 2023 08:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KARACHI, Pakistan : Pakistan's annual inflation rate rose to 27.4 per cent in August, with prices up 1.7 per cent in August from the previous month, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Economic stabilisation is a top challenge for the South Asian nation as it embarks on a narrow recovery path after a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) averted a sovereign debt default.

Economic reforms have already fuelled record inflation and interest rates, and all-time lows for the rupee.

Pakistan raised petrol and diesel prices to a record high on Friday, with petrol prices rising 14.9 rupees to 305.4 rupees; and diesel prices rising 18.4 rupees to 311.8 rupees.

In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise was 28.3 per cent year-on-year, coming off a record 38 per cent in May.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.