Pakistan August CPI up 27.4% year-on-year - statistics bureau

KARACHI, Pakistan : Pakistan's annual inflation rate rose to 27.4 per cent in August, with prices up 1.7 per cent in August from the previous month, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Economic stabilisation is a top challenge for the South Asian nation as it embarks on a narrow recovery path after a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) averted a sovereign debt default.

Economic reforms have already fuelled record inflation and interest rates, and all-time lows for the rupee.

Pakistan raised petrol and diesel prices to a record high on Friday, with petrol prices rising 14.9 rupees to 305.4 rupees; and diesel prices rising 18.4 rupees to 311.8 rupees.

In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise was 28.3 per cent year-on-year, coming off a record 38 per cent in May.