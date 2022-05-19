Pakistan bans imports of all non-essential luxury goods - minister

KARACHI, Pakistan : Pakistan has banned the import of all non-essential luxury goods in a bid to stabilize the economy, the information minister said on Thursday.

"All those non-essential luxury items that are not used by the wider public, a complete ban has been imposed on their import," minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters.

The move comes as Pakistan's current account deficit has spiralled out of control and its local currency, the Pakistani rupee, has hit historic lows against the U.S. dollar.