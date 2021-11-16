Logo
Pakistan cenbank brings forward monetary policy decision - statement
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

16 Nov 2021 09:24PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 09:19PM)
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's central bank said on Tuesday it was bringing forward its next monetary policy decision to Friday due to "unforeseen developments" affecting the outlook for inflation.

"The meeting has been brought forward in light of recent unforeseen developments that have affected the outlook for inflation and the balance of payments, and to help reduce the uncertainty about monetary settings prevailing in the market," the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement.

The bank had been scheduled to make its next monetary policy announcement on Nov. 26.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

