Business

Pakistan cenbank keeps key rate steady, inflation to decline in coming months
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

31 Jul 2023 07:46PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2023 08:03PM)
KARACHI, Pakistan : Pakistan's central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 22 per cent on Monday after a scheduled meeting of its monetary policy committee, the bank's governor said at a press conference.

However, central bank chief Jameel Ahmad said that inflation would gradually decline in coming months and that the inflation outlook for the next fiscal year was between 20 per cent and 22 per cent.

The meeting was the first since a new $3 billion bailout was approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this month for the ailing economy that was teetering on the brink of a global debt default.

The IMF had said following the bailout that the bank must continue with its monetary tightening cycle to tame inflation.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has raised its key policy rate by 12.25 per centage points since April 2022, to curb soaring inflation.

The rise in the consumer price index rise slowed in June from a record high of 38 per cent year on year in May, but remained elevated at 29.4 per cent. The CPI index decreased 0.3 per cent in June from May.

The government projects inflation to average 21 per cent for the current fiscal year that started on July 1. The IMF however, projects inflation at 25.9 per cent for the same period.

Pakistan's central bank raised the key rate by 100 basis points to 22 per cent in an off-cycle meeting in June just weeks after having held rates at a scheduled meeting.

Pakistan's government said the rates had been increased on the IMF's demand in the lead up to the approval of the new bailout agreement.

Source: Reuters

