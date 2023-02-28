Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pakistan central bank advances monetary policy committee meeting to Thursday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pakistan central bank advances monetary policy committee meeting to Thursday

Pakistan central bank advances monetary policy committee meeting to Thursday

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

28 Feb 2023 02:05PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 02:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KARACHI, PAKISTAN : The next meeting of Pakistan's monetary policy committee has been moved up and will now be held on Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Twitter.

The cash-strapped country is undertaking key measures to secure IMF funding, including raising taxes, and removing blanket subsidies and artificial curbs on the exchange rate.

While the government expects a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon, media reports say the agency expects the policy rate to be increased.

Market participants in a recent treasury bill auction expect a 200 basis point increase at least in the central bank's policy rate, which stands at 17 per cent.

Investors were anticipating an emergency meeting, which is not uncommon in Pakistan. The next meeting of the central bank's monetary policy committee was originally scheduled for March 16.

"The forthcoming meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been preponed and now it will be held on Thursday, March 02, 2023," the central bank said on Tuesday.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.