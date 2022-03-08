Logo
Pakistan central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9.75per cent
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

08 Mar 2022 07:55PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 07:55PM)
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's central bank on Tuesday left benchmark interest rates unchanged at 9.75per cent, saying the outlook for previously fast-rising inflation had improved but flagging heightened uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine.

"Since the Russia-Ukraine situation remains fluid, the MPC (monetary policy committee) noted that it was prepared to meet earlier than the next scheduled MPC meeting in late April, if necessary, to take any needed timely and calibrated action to safeguard external and price stability," the State Bank of Pakistan said in its monetary policy statement.

The bank left its inflation projections unchanged for the 2022 financial year at between 9per cent and 11per cent but noted the conflict was adding uncertainty to global commodity prices.

(Reporting by Islamabad newsroom and Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

