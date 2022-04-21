Logo
Pakistan central bank reserves at $10.88 billion, total reserves at $17 billion - central bank
FILE PHOTO: A brass plaque of the State Bank of Pakistan is seen outside of its wall in Karachi, Pakistan December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

21 Apr 2022 06:59PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 06:59PM)
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan foreign currency reserves with the central bank remained stable at $10.88 billion and total liquid reserves, including commercial banks, stood at $17 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

"During the week ended on 16-April-2022, SBP reserves increased by US$ 36 million to US$ 10,885.7 million," an SBP statement said.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp fall in reserves over the last month due to debt repayments, leaving only 50 days of import cover, the country's finance minister had said.

Source: Reuters

