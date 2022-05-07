Logo
Pakistan central bank reserves fall to $10.4 billion, total liquid reserves at $16.5 billion
07 May 2022 03:19AM (Updated: 07 May 2022 03:19AM)
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's central bank reserves have fallen to $10.4 billion, and the country's total liquid reserves including commercial banks stood at $16.5 billion, the bank said on Friday.

“During the week ended on 30-April-2022, SBP reserves recorded a decline of US$59 million to US$10,499.0 million due to external debt payments,” a statement from the State Bank of Pakistan said.

Pakistan has seen a sharp decline in reserves which have dropped more than $5 billion since March, mainly due to debt and other external payments.

The South Asian nation in dire need of external finances has sought an increase in the size and duration of a $6 billion IMF programme agreed in 2019.

Source: Reuters

